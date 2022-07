- Advertisement -

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on July 9, the City of Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) responded to a call on Bigelow Crescent after reports of a structure fire. YKFD extinguished the fire and was on the scene until approximately 10:40 a.m.

RCMP and the Municipal Enforcement Division diverted traffic on the scene. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation by the RCMP and the Office of the Fire Marshal.