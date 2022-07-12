- Advertisement -

Wildfires continue to burn in several areas across the Northwest Territories, and one near Wrigely has just claimed two different cabins.

After the fire to south of Wrigely was pushed back enough, crews were able to progress further into the area and investigate. They found that two cabins were lost despite tireless efforts by teams on-the-ground to protect structures in the area.

One is a cultural cabin owned by the Pedzeh Ki First Nation believed to have burned more than one week ago. Another is believed to have been burned over the weekend when the fire took a 15km run during extreme fire weather. Community leadership and the cabin owner have been informed.

Heavy smoke and ash had impeded the ability of fire crews to fully asses the areas, which can sometimes mean that structures are lost to the fires without the authorities knowing until a later time.



In a statement, Mike Westwick, the Wildfire Information Officer with NWTFire explained that he is absolutely certain that none of these losses were due to the ignition operations which have helped build a strong line of defence for the community of Wrigley. They were not occurring in the areas these cabins were found.

“We will be exploring eligibility for trappers and harvesters compensation assistance from the department with the owners of these cabins to support continued traditional activities in the area. Our team is continuing to work hard every day to bring this fire under control and continue to ensure the community of Wrigley has no cause for concern.”

Westwick encourages NWT residents to make sure they are taking the proper precautions to make their homes and belongings safe from fires.