- Advertisement -

Dry conditions continue throughout the NWT, bringing yet another fire ban to the territory.

On Friday, July 8th, the Superintendent of Parks signed a Fire Prohibition Order for all Territorial Parks in the Beaufort Delta Region. The ban prohibits open fires, including the use of approved fire pits. The fire ban also extends to the Gwich’in Territorial Park, the Happy Valley Territorial Park, the Jak Territorial Park, and the Nataiinlaii Territorial Park.

As with the other fire bans, camp stoves, enclosed BBQs and propane-fueled cooking devices are still permitted for use in these parks. They must be used only within regulation fire pits, and the flames themselves must not be more than 0.5 metres in diameter, and 0.5 metres in height.

Information about fire bans and territorial park closures can be found by clicking here.