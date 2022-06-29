- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife Community Foundation has just begun work on a new scholarship, which pays tribute to a beloved former student.

Milo Martin was born and raised in Yellowknife. He was living in Victoria, BC when he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest, and passed away in January. His passing sent waves across the Yellowknife community, as he was remembered as an engaged and active member, and one who often got along well with everyone.

The Milo Martin Memorial Fund is now being established, and though the exact ways the money will be used is still being decided, it will primarily help YK youth to achieve their personal goals.

In a press release, Laurie Gault, the Chair of the Yellowknife Community Foundation, said that “It is an honour to establish the Milo Martin Memorial Fund. So many Yellowknifers knew Milo and are friends or acquaintances of the McCann/Martin family. We hope that this fund will be a tribute to Milo and uphold the joy for life that was so evident in his young lifespan. We are deeply thankful to Shawn and to Jordan, long-time Yellowknife residents, for including the Community Foundation in their remembrances of Milo”.

Shawn McCann and Jordan Martin, Milo’s parents, said that they are hoping this scholarship will allow young people who don’t fit the “traditional academic mold” will be helped to succeed in their dreams the way Milo hoped to.

We here at True North FM extend our condolences to Milo’s family, and hope that this scholarship continues his legacy.