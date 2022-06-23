- Advertisement -

The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) is pleased to announce the inductees of the 2021 and 2022 Northwest Territories (NWT) Education Hall of Fame.

The GNWT is recognizing eight deserving individuals who have provided exemplary service to education in the territory. Each have made a strong and lasting impression on their colleagues, students and communities across the NWT.

The 2021 inductees are:

Frank Galway, Inuvik – Minister’s Choice recipient

Pauline Tardiff (Gordon), Aklavik/Fort Smith

Ed Lippert, Yellowknife

Neil Penney, Dettah

The 2022 inductees are:

Adrien Amirault, Yellowknife – Minister’s Choice recipient

Deborah Reid, Hay River

Josée Clermont, Yellowknife

Eugène Roach, Yellowknife

The inductees were nominated by colleagues, students, school boards and community members for the contributions they made to the profession; leadership skills; supporting Indigenizing education; breadth of impact; and contributions to the community.

The 2021-22 inductees are being honoured in a video, which will be a lasting memory that they can share with loved ones and the community. We congratulate them on their accomplishments and thank them for their contribution to Northwest Territories education.