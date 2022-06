Territorial Beverages- Ever since 1978 Territorial Beverages has been helping over 30 NWT communities get the refreshments they want through their business. But aside from that they have helped provide constant help to the community where they have raised their families and call home.

The refreshments they help provide to the NSMA’s Fish Fry on June 21st along with so much more is what makes them Community Champions!

Listen to our chat with Terra Weaver Pagonis of Territorial Beverages here!