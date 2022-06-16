News Alerts Sign Up
10.3 C
Yellowknife
Thursday, June 16, 2022
type here...
Search
- Advertisement -
HomeCommunity ChampionsChampion BioElite Commercial Flooring
Community ChampionsChampion Bio

Elite Commercial Flooring

Elite Commercial Flooring- Ever since Carey McKiel started the business after moving back to Yellowknife when he did not enjoy big city life, he has made an effort to give back to the community. Helping the NSMA every year with their fish fry and he has also helped both the Public and Catholic school boards with their breakfast program. Carey believes in what goes around comes around and he has seen how the community has supported him so he’ll support the community right back.  Elite Commercial Flooring is a great example of a Community Champion!

Listen to Tyler’s full chat with Carey McKiel of Elite Commercial Flooring here!

Community Champions

Elite Commercial Flooring

Champion Bio
Elite Commercial Flooring- Ever since Carey McKiel started the business after moving back to Yellowknife when he did not enjoy big city life, he has made an effort to give back to the community. Helping the NSMA every year with their fish fry and he has also helped both the Public and Catholic school boards with their breakfast program. Carey believes in what goes around comes around and he has seen how the community has supported him so he'll support the community right back.  Elite Commercial Flooring is a great example of a Community Champion! Listen to Tyler's full chat...

Adam Dental Clinic

Champion Bio
Adam Dental Clinic- Ever since Dr.Adam opened the clinic back in the early 1980's he has been a Yellowknifer at heart. The Clinic enjoys donating whatever it can to community groups whether that is donating funds, products or even volunteers, they just enjoy lending a helping hand in and out of the dentist's chair. They have helped donate funds to the NSMA's Fish Fry for over a decade. The team at Adam Dental Clinic are true Community Champions!   Listen to Tyler's full chat with Alicia from Adam Dental Clinic here!

Tony Whitford

Champion Bio
Tony Whitford - Born in Fort Smith, Tony Whitford worked hard to help build roads across the territory before taking the plunge into politics in 1988 where he served the community for 22 years before retiring from politics. Tony works hard to keep the politics out of the NSMA and is always open to giving advice or MC'ing events but loves helping out on the Annual Fish Fry on June 21st. To learn more, listen to our complete chat below.

Ashley Mercredi

Champion Bio
Born in Yellowknife, Ashley moved away when he was older but after not enjoying life in the big city he found himself back in Yellowknife. After it was started by his cousin it was suggested to Ashley that he check out the North Slave Metis Alliance. Now over ten years later Ashley has been a great help to the NSMA, Helping out with their yearly fish fry whenever he is asked. A real Community Champion. Listen to Tyler's Chat with Ashley here!   
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News