Elite Commercial Flooring- Ever since Carey McKiel started the business after moving back to Yellowknife when he did not enjoy big city life, he has made an effort to give back to the community. Helping the NSMA every year with their fish fry and he has also helped both the Public and Catholic school boards with their breakfast program. Carey believes in what goes around comes around and he has seen how the community has supported him so he’ll support the community right back. Elite Commercial Flooring is a great example of a Community Champion!

