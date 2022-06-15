- Advertisement -

On June 14th, the Yellowknife RCMP responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle collision on the 4500 block of 49th Street. Officers attended and were told by witnesses that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed before impacting a tree. The collision caused the vehicle to mount a parking rail before coming to a stop.

The male driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken to the Stanton Territorial Hospital to be assessed for unknown injuries. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in this incident and charges under the Territorial Motor Vehicles Act are pending.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111