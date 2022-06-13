- Advertisement -

In the early morning hours of June 13, Hay River RCMP executed two search warrants in the town of Hay River. Information had been received that one of the homes had enhanced security measures in place to prevent police from entering the home. The use of specialized support units from Alberta and Yukon augmented the NT RCMP’s Emergency Response Team that was deployed to the community to assist in the warrant execution.

The Emergency Response Team was able to gain entry into the residence despite the enhanced enforcements on the doors and windows of the residence. Three people were initially arrested, and two remain in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and the Hay River RCMP Detachment will provide an update once charges are laid.