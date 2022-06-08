- Advertisement -

Ecology North was recently shining the spotlight on Yellowknife’s waters.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ecology North held Rivers to Oceans day at Somba K’e Park. While there, they invited various young students from local schools to learn from experts and presenters about anything involving rivers to oceans.

Richelle Castillo, the Project Officer with Ecology North, shared some of the events that had been prepared for the kids.

“The grade 1s and 5s that are invited today are learning from all the organizations that were invited to come out. We have Aurora Research Institute doing bugs, so they’re actually scooping up bugs from the lake here, and teh kids are having a whole lot of fun using magnifying glasses to look at the bugs themselves. We’ve got ITI here showing us some water safety stuff, inviting people out to the beach and enjoying the beautiful days this summer.”

- Advertisement -

Castillo added that the Department of Fisheries and Oceans were at the event, showing off various species of fish, as well as their habitats. A representative of the Tłı̨chǫ government was also there to show off fish dissection methods.

The event turned out to be a rousing success, though that had become clear before the day had even arrived, as Castillo explained the process of the schools registering their classes for the event.

“It definitely doesn’t stay open for very long, and we do have to unfortunately reject some classes. It’s a very popular event. I remember sending the email out, and within thirty seconds there was classes already signed up.”

The event lasted only a single day, and ran from 9:00 in the morning, to 3:30.