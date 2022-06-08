- Advertisement -

Local vendors, artists and food oh my!

The Yellowknife Farmers Market kicked off it’s 2022 season last night at Somba Ke Park, and the weather could not have been better. Dozens of booths lined the park showcasing both homemade and homegrown goods. Patrick Jacobson provided the soundtrack for the evening giving Yellowknifers something to listen to as they browsed or sat down at one of the many picnic tables to enjoy their tasty food.

Mayor Rebecca Alty was at the Market for opening day and said that she was excited to get out and see people try some of the food she hasn’t had in a year and see the new arts and craft vendors as well

“Especially since the last few years they had covid restrictions,it is just really nice to see everybody again.” she added

The Farmer’s Market 2022 season is just getting started. YK residents can expect to enjoy the farmers market every Tuesday except for June 22nd from 5:15-7:15 down at the Somba Ke Park until September 13th