On June 6th, 2022, at approximately 2:21 PM, the Yellowknife RCMP received a report an individual had been threatened by an unknown person or persons with a firearm. These threats reportedly occurred near a building by the 5000 block on 49th Street.

At this stage of the investigation, it has not yet been corroborated that a firearm was present or utilized during this incident. It is believed the victim of these threats is not associated to any of the businesses in the downtown core. This investigation is ongoing.

A number of businesses in the area advised RCMP they had locked their building(s) down after hearing reports, through word of mouth and/or social media, of an active shooter in the City of Yellowknife’s downtown core. Yellowknife detachment did not initiate these lockdowns. There is currently no active threat or shooter in this area.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.