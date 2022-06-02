- Advertisement -

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority recently announced the upcoming appointment of Dr. Claudia Kraft as Territorial Medical Director (TMD). The TMD is the most senior physician leadership role at the NTHSSA and provides direction related to medical staff and services across the NWT Health and Social Services System.

Beginning June 20th, 2022, Dr. Kraft will take on the role of TMD with a term of three years.

Dr. Kraft has lived and practiced in the NWT for 10 years in a variety of medical roles including family practice, maternal-child and women’s health and specialties in inpatient, emergency, and addictions medicine practices.

Dr. Kraft spent parts of her early career in Nunavut, completing a portion of her residency and also holding medical leadership roles as Chief of Emergency and Physician Lead for the territorial electronic health record project. Most recently Dr. Kraft has held the role of Area Medical Director for Stanton Territorial Hospital.

In addition to leadership roles and front-line experience Dr. Kraft’s background includes teaching, research, and other roles such as Medical Director/Expedition physician with the Students on Ice project.