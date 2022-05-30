- Advertisement -

Students at the Range Lake North School in Yellowknife can now expand their scientific knowledge!

It was recently announced that students from Grade 5 to 8 will be able to take part in an upcoming workshop designed to test their skills in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) all while experimenting with renewable energy technology.

the workshop is running from May 30 to Thursday June 2 from 8:30am – 3:10pm daily. The workshops will be delivered by Relay Education whose mission is to educate and inspire people in building a 100 per cent renewable energy future for Canada. The students will design and build their own working model solar cars and wind turbines and participate in exciting hands-on science experiments.

This is the first-time Relay Education is delivering workshops for students in the Northwest Territories. Relay Education is doing their part in educating Yellowknife locals about the science and benefits of renewable energy and importance of energy conservation. Relay Education is a registered charity which delivers educational programs in schools and communities across Canada.