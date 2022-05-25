- Advertisement -

A special welcoming ceremony is coming up this week to welcome a few new residents into Yellowknife and Dettah.

On Thursday, May 26th, the Northwest Territories branch of Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a welcoming ceremony for two new partner families. These families recently became habitat homeowners in both Yellowknife and Dettah, and will finally be able to take up residence within the homes.

These ceremonies were postponed from December 2021 and are the official welcome to the family’s new home. Each ceremony will include opening remarks from community leaders and partner families and include a tour of the new home.

Various local officials will be in attendance and giving small speeches at both presentations. This includes the Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister of Housing NWT, Ms. Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat Canada, Ms. Stacie Smith, Deputy Mayor for the city of Yellowknife, and other partner families, volunteers, donors, and community members.