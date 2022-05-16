Fuel Prices Being Adjusted Across 10 NWT Communities

- Advertisement -

Gas prices in the territories have risen once again.

The latest increase is due to the recent winter resupply program, and are directly tied to increasing fuel prices all across the world.

The most significant changes found in the new price adjustment include the price of heating fuel ranging 9 to 54 cents per litre. The price of motive diesel will be ranging from 9 to 54 cents per litre, and the price of gasoline itself will be ranging from 7 to 37 cents per litre.

Similar increases in fuel prices are in effect for government customers in the 10 winter resupply communities.

GNWT’s Fuel Services Division manages the purchase, transportation, and storage of bulk petroleum products for 16 NWT communities that are not serviced by the private sector. The ten communities that receive fuel through winter resupply program are Whatı̀, Gamètı̀, Wekweètı̀, Jean Marie River, Nahanni Butte, Wrigley, Sambaa K’e, Délı̨nę, Colville Lake and Tsiigehtchic.

Fuel prices are adjusted at least twice per calendar year, after the summer barge resupply and after the winter road resupply. They are also adjusted periodically for other reasons, including changes to the carbon tax program. The next carbon tax adjustment is scheduled for July 2022.

The GNWT is required to set retail fuel prices at amounts that recover the full laid-in cost of fuel. This includes the wholesale purchase cost and all transportation costs.