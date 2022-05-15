Hay River Residents May Now Return Home

- Advertisement -

The people of Hay River are now allowed to return to their homes.

The Government of Hay River has just completed a major test of local infrastructure and utility distribution systems, and have released an official reopening plan.

The reopening plan considers the results of the distribution level inspections and the general safety of community zones. It does not consider risks that may be the result of individual property damage caused by flooding. Private property holders will need to schedule assessments of their property to ensure safe to occupy.

As of 6:00 pm on May 15th, Hay River residents are allowed to return to the Town. In certain areas of the community, several critical services may not be accessible, and other areas of the town may not yet be accessible.

Residents living in the area where sewer is operated by Lift Station #1 are advised that water service will be disconnected to facilitate repairs until sewer services are restored. This area covers from McRorie Rd. all the way north through to the West Channel Bridge. Water service will be disconnected effective Tuesday morning to this area until sewer services are restored. This excludes the Downtown Core and Northwestel to Boardroom along Mackenzie Highway who will remain with water. Shower services will be available at the Hay River Community Centre for affected residents.

Upon return, if residents determine their home is not habitable due to flood damage, residents will be able to return to the host evacuation centers, such as Yellowknife and Fort Smith, for short term accommodation. Contact the Registration Center at 1-833-699-0188 for assistance. Midterm housing plans will be identified later.

Residents should be aware that this reopening plan is likely to change in the coming days. To keep up to date with the latest information, click here.