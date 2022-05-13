Yellowknife”s Multiplex Lends a Hand for Hay River Residents

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife’s Multiplex Arena has stepped up in a big way to help the people of Hay River.

After being displaced by historic flooding, many Hay River and K’atl’odeeche First Nation residents have made their way to Yellowknife for refuge. After an evacuation order was issued for the entire city population, many had to make temporary living arrangements with friends and family.

Many more, however, were invited to stay at Yellowknife’s Multiplex. The versatile sports building was quickly set up as a temporary shelter. Arlene Lavoie-Stobbs, Territorial Director for Chid, Family, and Community Wellness, shared some details about the arrangement.

“So we are currently set up for three hundred fifty cots in the Multiplex. We do have access to the Yellowknife Community Centre and the Fieldhouse should we need a little more beds. We have the capability to do that.”

- Advertisement -

For the people who are staying at the Multiplex, they have also been gifted with free food from the community.

“We have had some local businesses do donations. We also are providing free meals, and there’ll be takeaway meals for safety. We’ve had McDonalds, I believe Copperhouse has provided some meals, and I know we’ve had other community businesses reach out as well.”

The Multiplex has also been equipped with an on-site medic, and is providing the people of Hay River with basic healthcare services, should they need it.

If anyone from Hay River is in need of the Multiplex, it is located at 41 Kam Lake Road.