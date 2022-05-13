GNWT Warns of New Text Scam

- Advertisement -

The GNWT is warning the public of a new cyber-scam affecting the area.

This scam is focused on sending text messages claiming to allow their targets to claim additional COVID-19 response benefits up to $750. The recipients are then urged to click on a link that is sent along with the message.

the GNWT is asking the public to please ignore these messages. Do not click on the link or share any kind of personal information with the senders. The GNWT will never ask you to provide, confirm or verify personal, login, or account information through text message. Furthermore, the GNWT would not ask residents to follow a link via a text message.

There are a number of reported scams related to COVID-19. All residents who have received this message are encouraged to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. More information on what to do if you are the victim of fraud can be found by clicking here.