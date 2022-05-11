Yellowknife Celebrates McHappy Day!

- Advertisement -

Wednesday, May 11th is McHappy day all across Canada!

McHappy Day is an annual celebration and fundraiser event held by McDonald’s, where a portion of every sale goes to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, as well as other children’s charities across the country.

Even the workers get excited to take part.

It first began in 1977, and has since become McDonald’s Canada’s largest charity driven program. In those 40 years, McHappy Day has gone to support over 436,000 families across the country. In an average year, the charity helps support 25,000 families.

There are currently 16 different Ronald McDonald Houses in Canada, each of them partnered with, and located incredibly close to partnering children’s hospitals. It is estimated that 1 in 4 families have made use of the Houses to be close to their children while they receive important medical care.

McHappy Day can also say a lot about the communities where it takes place!

Guests can support by purchasing their favourite food and beverage items in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through the McDonald’s app, and McDelivery via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash. Donations can also be sent in directly through the RMCH website, which can be found by clicking here.