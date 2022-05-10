Water Boil Advisory Issued for Deline Community

- Advertisement -

The Chief Environmental Health Officer is advising all residents in Déline to boil their drinking water for at least one minute.

This advisory is precautionary in nature and is due to a concerning amount of muddy water throughout the community. There have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in the community.

The Chief Environmental Health Officer, in collaboration with the community government, will continue to monitor the situation and provide formal notice to lift this boil water advisory.

All water used for drinking, preparing food, hot and cold beverages, ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and dental hygiene must be boiled. This is of particular importance in the case of the preparation of infant formulas. Do not drink water from public drinking fountains. It is not necessary to boil water used for other household purposes. You may shower, bathe or wash using tap water, but avoid swallowing the water.