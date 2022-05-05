GNWT Reminds Residents to Avoid Seasonal Roads

- Advertisement -

The Government of the Northwest Territories is reminding residents that it is illegal to drive a motor vehicle on closed seasonal roads under the NWT Seasonal Highway Regulations. Anyone found operating a motor vehicle on these roads can be issued a fine of approximately $800.

Ensuring the safety of NWT residents is a priority for the GNWT. Seasonal roads are no longer safe to drive on and these roads are no longer serviced. By driving on closed seasonal roads, residents are potentially endangering themselves and others who may be called on to assist when a vehicle encounters difficulties. Stay safe by keeping off closed seasonal roads.

Drivers in the NWT can get up-to-date information about all NWT roads on the GNWT’s Highway Conditions Map, which can be found by clicking here.