Mental Health Week is Here

- Advertisement -

Mental Health Week has begun across Canada, and the NWT has several different ways to take part.

From May 2nd to May 8th, the Canadian Mental Health Association is running a campaign to inform Canadians about how to support and empathize with those struggling with mental wellness.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic NWT residents, along with people around the world, faced challenges with their mental health. While the Public Health Emergency ended in the NWT last month, many residents are still struggling with increased stress, anxiety, depression, and other impacts to their mental wellness. Sometimes the best way to help is to make people feel seen and heard. That’s why this year’s theme is all about empathy. Take time to remind the people in your life and community that they are not alone; that their experiences are valid, even if they are different than your own.

Across the NWT, there are several different services that can be accessed for people who are struggling with mental health. Same day, drop in counselling is available through the Community Counselling Program, and an NWT Help Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-661-0844, completely free and confidential.

The Strongest Families Institute provides support to children/youth and their families for mild to moderate mental health and behavioural concerns, as well as support for adults experiencing anxiety.

BreathingRoom is a free online program that helps youth and young adults learn new ways to manage stress, depression, and/or anxiety, and Wellness Together Canada offers free tools and resources to support Canadians get connected to mental wellness and addictions recovery support and counselling.