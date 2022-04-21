Fort Smith RCMP Make Arrest for March 4th Murder

- Advertisement -

The “G” Division Major Crime Unit has laid a charge of Murder in relation to the death of a man in Fort Smith on March 4th.

On March 4th, Fort Smith RCMP responded to a number of firearms related complaints and located a deceased male. The “G” Division Major Crime Unit, the “G” Division Forensic Identification Section and other police resources travelled to Fort Smith to assist with the investigation into the man’s death.

As a result of this investigation, a charge of murder in relation to the death has been laid. The accused is a youth and cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The RCMP would like to thank the community of Fort Smith for their assistance and support during this difficult time.