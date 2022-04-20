A Busy Weekend for Yellowknife RCMP

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife RCMP have been quite busy in the last few days.

On April 14th, officers responded to three commercial break and enters on Old Airport Road. At 1:14 AM, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a complaint of a commercial alarm at a business on Old Airport Road. RCMP attended and determined a door to the business had been damaged in an attempt to gain access.

- Advertisement -

RCMP later observed a man leaving the property of another business on Old Airport Road. This man matched the description of the suspect who attempted to gain access to the first reported break and enter. This man was subsequently arrested for failing to comply with conditions of a probation order and found to be in possession of numerous items stolen from another business which had not yet reported a break and enter.

The subsequent investigation linked this man to three separate reports of break and enters on Old Airport Drive which occurred overnight on April 14th, 2022. This man faces multiple charges, namely break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a probation order.

Yellowknife officers also located and arrested five impaired drivers over the Easter Weekend. On Saturday, April 16th, Yellowknife RCMP located and arrested two impaired drivers within seven minutes of each other.

- Advertisement -

On April 16th, at 2:26 AM, a vehicle was stopped on 53rd Street. A 31-year-old man was arrested after failing a roadside screening test for alcohol. The man provided samples of their breath that were over the legal limit.

On April 16th, at 2:33 AM, RCMP conducted a traffic stop on 45th Street. A 23-year-old man was found to be driving the vehicle and was arrested for impaired driving. The man later provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

Charges of impaired driving and impaired driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit are pending for both men.

- Advertisement -

Later that day, at approximately 10:00 AM, RCMP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver near the entrance to the Dettah Ice Road. RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle and subsequently arrested a 37-year-old man for impaired driving. This man later provided samples of their breath which were over the legal limit. Charges of impaired driving and impaired driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit are pending.

Later in the afternoon, at approximately 1:30 PM, RCMP received a report of an impaired driver leaving a business on Range Lake Road. Patrols were made and the suspected driver was located on Highway 3 after driving their vehicle into a snowbank. A subsequent traffic stop resulted in the driver, a 66-year-old man, being arrested for impaired driving. This driver later refused to provide samples of their breath. Charges are pending for refusing to comply with a breath demand.

The next day, at approximately 1:30 AM, RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Borden Drive. A 26-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after failing a roadside screening test for alcohol. This man later provided samples of their breath that were over the legal limit. Charges of impaired driving and impaired driving with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit are pending.

Anyone with information about these or any other crimes is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.