Earth Day (and Earth Week) are Right Around the Corner!

Easter is now behind us for another year, and another mark on the calendar is right around the corner.

Ecology North, a non-profit organization in Yellowknife, is inviting the public to take part in an annual Earth Week celebration, which will run from April 22nd until the 28th. The idea is to welcome the Spring season by supporting various environmental awareness and stewardship practices, as well as celebrating the land. Various small events are set to take place throughout the week, all of which are designed to help reduce waste and meet environmental challenges throughout the city.

Each of the planned activities for Earth Week will be open to all, free of charge, as well as hands-on and family friendly. The events will also be teaching Yellowknife residents various ways to learn about sustainability, and other ways to help keep the city clean.

Earth Day is also coming up on the 22nd, and will see demonstrations take place around the world to help try to reduce the impacts of climate change. Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 as a proposal to honour the Earth, and the concept of peace. In 2022, Earth Day is celebrated by more than 193 countries, and will have the theme of “Invest In Our Planet.”