New RCMP Puppy Named by Hay River Resident

- Advertisement -

A Hay River woman has helped name one of the newest batch of police dogs.

The RCMP have recently wrapped up their 2022 Name the Puppy contest, where residents across Canada could enter in their own name ideas for the next 13 puppies born at the Police Dog Services Training Centre throughout 2022.

- Advertisement -

The only requirement for the contest was that any name submitted had to begin with the letter R. While there were inevitably many entries of the same name, the RCMP still received over 11,000 online submissions. From British Columbia, to Prince Edward Island, submissions were sent in from all across the country, and the 13 most favoured names have been selected.

One of those names was submitted by Noelle Ruggles from Hay River. One of the new puppies born this year will now be given the name “Roxy” as per her submission. Noelle will in turn receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they named, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle, as will the rest of the contest winners.

The other chosen names for the puppies are Radar, Raven, Rayna, Reba, Rebel, Remi, Rex, Rigby, Rogue, Rosie, Ruler, and Ryder.

- Advertisement -

Inspector Alana McLeod, Officer in Charge of RCMP Police Dog Services, said “Thank you to all the children across Canada that participated in the Name the Puppy contest! I continue to be amazed by the level of participation. Our puppies will wear their names with pride.”

The RCMP will be running the contest again next year, and encourage participants to brainstorm any name ideas. For next year, the names must begin with the letter S.