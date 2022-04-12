Government accepting applications for On The Land grants

- Advertisement -

The Government of the Northwest Territories will once again be offering up funding to organizations that help families get out on the land.

Officials say the program aims to help offset the costs of participating in on the land experiences, including boating, fishing, and hunting.

The GNWT says Indigenous governments, Indigenous organizations, community governments, and not-for-profit associations can receive up to $10,000 to support families who may not have the resources to participate.

Families are defined as any two or more people who play an important role in each other’s lives, and all family combinations, including single-parent families and multigenerational families, are eligible.

Applications will be accepted until May 12th, 2022, and you can find more information and application links on the GNWT website.