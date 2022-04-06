Outbreak of COVID-19 Declared at Stanton Territorial

- Advertisement -

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) is advising residents that there is a current outbreak of COVID-19 at Stanton Territorial Hospital. All individuals who may have been impacted are known and contact tracing is complete and testing ongoing.

While the Public Health Emergency in the Northwest Territories has ended COVID-19 continues to impact residents and health and social services operations. The NTHSSA continues to practice protective measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As part of efforts to continue to protect staff and patients in facilities the NTHSSA continues to enforce a policy of ensuring COVID-positive staff do not attend work. Other measures in place include universal masking in facilities, self-monitoring for symptoms for staff, daily symptom checks for admitted patients, and admission testing for all in-patient facilities.

The NTHSSA also continues to enforce a vaccine mandate policy for staff; with those who may be unvaccinated tested regularly.

At this time there are no immediate service reductions related to this outbreak, if services are impacted they would be announced through a public notice.