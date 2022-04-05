GNWT Proposing Changes to Child and Family Services Act

- Advertisement -

The Department of Health and Social Services is seeking feedback from Indigenous governments, organizations that work with children, youth and families at risk as well as the public on proposed key elements that will inform amendments to the Child and Family Services Act.

The amendments are intended to align the NWT’s Child and Family Services Act with the federal government’s Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families, to reflect best practices in other jurisdictions and enhance existing provisions that have proven to be effective.

Indigenous governments, those with lived experience, all residents, partners, and stakeholders are invited to provide their comments on the Child and Family Services Act Proposed Amendments Discussion Paper.

Feedback on this proposal can be sent to dhssacts_feedback@gov.nt.ca until April 30th.

More information on the Child and Family Services Act can be found by clicking here.