GNWT Considering Abandoning Seasonal Time Change

The Government of the Northwest Territories is asking the public to share their views on seasonal time change in the Northwest Territories.

NWT residents are invited to provide their feedback on whether they want to keep the twice-annual time change or permanently adopt a single time. The public engagement also asks NWT residents whether they would prefer Mountain Daylight Saving Time or Mountain Standard Time (if the time change were to end). The NWT currently observes Mountain Standard Time in the winter and Mountain Daylight Saving Time in the summer.

NWT residents can participate in an online survey, which is also available in printable form, or share their views by email or mail. The GNWT will also be engaging with various partners and key stakeholders to help better inform the decision on how the NWT should observe time in the future. The public engagement and survey close on May 16, 2022.

A summary of the engagement results will be shared in a What We Heard Report. The GNWT will consider the results of the public engagement, as well as other factors such as the decisions of neighbouring provinces and territories, to help determine the best course of action for the NWT. A final decision is expected to be announced later in 2022.

Follow this link for more information, and to take part in the survey.