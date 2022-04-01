Northwestel Increases Internet Speeds in NWT and Yukon

- Advertisement -

Northwestel has once again raised internet speeds across the Northwest Territories, and in the Yukon.

Business and home unlimited Internet customers will see an increase of 50 Mbps or more in their download speeds starting April 8, 2022, following the CRTC approval of revised Northwestel tariffs this week.

These latest improvements continue Northwestel’s recent actions to improve customer value, including the expansion of unlimited Internet to 6 more communities and the reduction of unlimited Internet rates by $120 per year.

Most customers will not have to take any action to receive their increased Internet speeds. Northwestel will need to replace modems for some current Internet 125 and Business 150 customers and the company will be reaching out directly to them to do so. The tariff approval also included additional monthly data on some Internet plans, and the introduction of symmetrical service (same upload and download speeds) on unlimited plans in fibre communities.