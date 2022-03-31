Darlene Sibbeston

From as far as she can remember, Darlene knew she wanted to own her own business. She tried a variety of businesses that eventually brought her to her current business venture with Nahanni Inn and Maroda Motel – a business that was resilient through both a flood and covid! It has been hard and trying at times, but Darlene believes that you have to keep one foot in front of the other to stay focused on what you really want. Darlene is proud to not only be a woman but a woman of indigenous ancestry.