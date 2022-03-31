Mahalia Yakeleya-Newmark

Mahalia is Shúhtagot’ı̨nę and Métis, an Ama

(Mom) and an Indigenous feminist. Growing up

she looked up to her grandmother and great

grandmother who taught her love, kindness and

generosity. She tries to honour their legacies in all

she does. The first ever Indigenous Legislative

Assembly Advisor at the Legislative Assembly of

the NWT, she brings forward the voices of our

communities. Mahalia co-founded Strong People,

Strong Communities -21 artists creating murals in

Yellowknife, Dettah and N’dilo.

