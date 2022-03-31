News Alerts Sign Up
-9.4 C
Yellowknife
Thursday, March 31, 2022
type here...
Search
- Advertisement -
Home#WomenInspiringWomanBioMahalia Yakeleya-Newmark
#WomenInspiringWomanBio

Mahalia Yakeleya-Newmark

Mahalia is Shúhtagot’ı̨nę and Métis, an Ama
(Mom) and an Indigenous feminist. Growing up
she looked up to her grandmother and great
grandmother who taught her love, kindness and
generosity. She tries to honour their legacies in all
she does. The first ever Indigenous Legislative
Assembly Advisor at the Legislative Assembly of
the NWT, she brings forward the voices of our
communities. Mahalia co-founded Strong People,
Strong Communities -21 artists creating murals in
Yellowknife, Dettah and N’dilo.

You can hear our full chat here with Mahalia!

#WomenInspiringWomen

Darlene Sibbeston

Bio
From as far as she can remember, Darlene knew she wanted to own her own business. She tried a variety of businesses that eventually...

Dorathy Jane

Bio
Dorathy is a self-taught quilter and artist. She is Gwich'in, originally from Inuvik but now lives in Normal Wells. Dorathy has been selling and...

Mahalia Yakeleya-Newmark

Bio
Mahalia is Shúhtagot’ı̨nę and Métis, an Ama (Mom) and an Indigenous feminist. Growing up she looked up to her grandmother and great grandmother who taught her love,...

Kayla Turner

Bio
Kayla Turner works for the Town of Norman Wells and does an amazing job. Kayla is a mother of two, soon to be three. She...

Suzanne Hanna-Boucher

Bio
Suzanne was born in Deninu K'ue First Nation - her family is originally from Rocher River. Customer adopted by her maternal grandparents, Suzanne was...

Renee Sanderson

Bio
Mother to two boys, married for 11 years to the love of her life, Renee is originally from Fort Smith but now calls Yellowknife home. Renee...

Marie Swanson

Bio
Marie made her first land purchase at the age of 16 and hasn't stopped since. Her family's Fort Smith-based business, TDC Contracting Ltd. has...

Beth Hudson

Bio
Beth Hudson, known as Sakâwi-Pihêw Iskwew (Chicken or Spruce Grouse Woman), was raised in amiskwaciwâkahikan in Treaty 6 Territory after being adopted by a...

Laska Nerysoo

Bio
Raised between Inuvik and Aklavik, mother of two Laska is an artist and entrepreneur. She understands the struggle to trust yourself to express the...

Cynthia Hammond

Bio
In 1996, Cynthia started out in a small volunteer fire department in Northwestern Ontario. In 2012, she become the training officer for the Chippewas...
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News