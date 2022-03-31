Mahalia Yakeleya-Newmark

Mahalia is Shúhtagot’ı̨nę and Métis, an Ama
(Mom) and an Indigenous feminist. Growing up
she looked up to her grandmother and great
grandmother who taught her love, kindness and
generosity. She tries to honour their legacies in all
she does. The first ever Indigenous Legislative
Assembly Advisor at the Legislative Assembly of
the NWT, she brings forward the voices of our
communities. Mahalia co-founded Strong People,
Strong Communities -21 artists creating murals in
Yellowknife, Dettah and N’dilo.
You can hear our full chat here with Mahalia!