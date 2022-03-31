News Alerts Sign Up
#WomenInspiringWomanBio

Suzanne Hanna-Boucher

Suzanne was born in Deninu K’ue First Nation – her family is originally from Rocher River. Customer adopted by her maternal grandparents, Suzanne was raised in a traditional way of life on the land. she learned how to hunt, trap, harvest and sew. She gets her inspiration for sewing from her grandmother (mother) using traditional materials with a modern flare. Suzanne has passed down her traditional sewing skills to her daughter Skye who also sews for K’estuwé Pieces.

Amazing pieces created by Suzanne from K’estuwé Pieces Facebook Page

Here our full interview here:

