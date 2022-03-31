Suzanne Hanna-Boucher

Suzanne was born in Deninu K’ue First Nation – her family is originally from Rocher River. Customer adopted by her maternal grandparents, Suzanne was raised in a traditional way of life on the land. she learned how to hunt, trap, harvest and sew. She gets her inspiration for sewing from her grandmother (mother) using traditional materials with a modern flare. Suzanne has passed down her traditional sewing skills to her daughter Skye who also sews for K’estuwé Pieces.

Here our full interview here: