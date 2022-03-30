Public Health Emergency Extended to 31st & Expected to be Cancelled

- Advertisement -

Minister of Health and Social Services, Julie Green has extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency under the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act on the advice of Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola, effective March 29, 2022.

The latest extension continues through March 31 at 11:59:59pm.

The Public Health Emergency is required to continue to decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation, and maintain preventative measures.

This extension is much shorter than the others have been in the past. This is because the GNWT will be making an announcement regarding the end of the ongoing Public Health Emergency on Thursday, March 31st. Dr. Kandola, Acting Territorial Medical Director, Dr. Katherine Kessler, and Assistant Deputy Minister for Regional Operations, Sonya Saunders will be in attendance for this meeting.