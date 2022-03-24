Water Contamination Detected in Sachs Harbour Community

- Advertisement -

The Chief Environmental Health Officer is issuing a Do not Consume Advisory for the drinking water in affected houses in Sachs Harbour.

The odour of fuel and some visible sheen of fuel has been found in the drinking water in a number of homes that had water delivered recently. This advisory is issued in an abundance of caution, no illnesses have been reported.

Boiling the water WILL NOT remove the contaminants. To avoid possible illness, you must not drink the water. Until further notice, use an alternate source of safe drinking water (such as bottled water) for uses such as drinking, making ice cubes, preparing baby food, food preparation, as well as various cleaning activities.

The GNWT and Community Government will be investigating and complete an assessment of the water system including testing. The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer will be able to determine when the advisory can be lifted. It will remain in place until the water is deemed safe through testing and the risks of further contamination and source have been addressed.

Members of the community are reminded not to consume tap water for drinking or cooking, until further notice. This includes boiled water, filtered water through commercially sold filters such as Brita filters and filtered water through reverse osmosis systems.

More information on water that has been contaminated by gasoline can be found by clicking here.