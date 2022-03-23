Women Trades Training Program Now Available

- Advertisement -

Women in the NWT will soon have new career opportunities.

the GNWT has been partnering with Gahcho Kué Mine (De Beers Group and Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.) and the Native Women’s Association of the Northwest Territories to create “Building Forever: Women’s Pre-Trades Program.” This program will give women from the Northwest Territories a paid opportunity to explore a career in a skilled trade.

To be eligible for participation, applicants must be female NWT residents who are interested in the trades. Candidates will also need to pass security, medical and vaccination clearances. Potential participants will need to pass an interview.

Each participant will be paired with a Northern mentor (either a long-term employee or supervisor from Gahcho Kué Mine) for an 11-day paid work placement tentatively scheduled for May 2022. In addition to providing exposure to a career in the trades, the mentorships will also focus on building confidence, establishing work-life balance and ensuring that each participant feels safe and accepted while on site.

This program will focus on designated trades available in the NWT such as Electrician, Millwright, Carpenter, Heavy Equipment Technician, Plumber, Parts Technician, Instrument Technician, and Crane and Hoisting Equipment Operator. If participants have a preferred designated trade of choice, Gahcho Kué Mine will make every attempt to accommodate their requests.

After the 11-day paid work placement, successful participants will be asked to participate in an exit interview and encouraged to apply for an apprenticeship with Gahcho Kué mine. Gahcho Kué has created two apprenticeship positions for resident NWT women starting in 2022.