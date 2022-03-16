Yellowknife RCMP Investigating Theft of Construction Equipment

- Advertisement -

On March 13th, 2022, at 1:58 AM, the Yellowknife RCMP were on patrol near the community of Dettah whey they received a report a front-end loader had been stolen and had crashed into a ditch in the community. Patrols were dispatched and police located an unoccupied front-end loader. The “G” Division Forensic Identification Services responded to this location and processed the front-end loader for evidence.

Later the same day, the Yellowknife RCMP were advised by a local business in Yellowknife that during the night of March 12th and March 13th, this same front-end loader had been stolen from a business on Franklin Avenue.

This incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the “G” Division Forensic Identification Service and the Yellowknife RCMP.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.