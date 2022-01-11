COVID Cases Pass 900 in January 11th Update

- Advertisement -

COVID case have risen once again in the NWT, and are now nearing 1,000 active cases.

In the latest report on the GNWT’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 910 cases active across the Northwest Territories.

872 cases are found in NWT residents, while the remaining 38 are in non-residents.

By community, there are currently 515 cases in the Yellowknife area. The Beaufort Delta area has 118 cases, while Tłı̨chǫ has 140, and Dehcho has 56. After that, the Hay River area has 36 cases, Sahtu has 24, and Fort Smith has the lowest number of cases, with only 21.

To date, there have now been a total of 3,235 cases in the NWT since the beginning of the pandemic, and 2,313 of those cases have since been resolved. There also remains only 62 hospitalizations, 20 ICU admissions, and 12 deaths.

At the time of the latest report, the vaccination rate has risen in the NWT, as we now sit at 77 percent of the population fully immunized.