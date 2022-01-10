Charges Issues to Suspects in YK January 7th Incident

- Advertisement -

Two males have been charged with crimes relating to an incident that occurred on Friday, January 7th.

Early Friday morning, a considerable RCMP presence was sent to an apartment building on 53rd Street in downtown Yellowknife. Officers were responding to a report that three males entered one of the apartments, where some kind of disturbance was observed. At one point, one of the males was seen holding a handgun, and pointing it at other occupants of the building.

Later in the evening, it was reported that 2 male suspects had been taken into custody after officers searched Sunridge Apartments on 51a Avenue. Officers had conducted a systematic search for the suspects.

One of the males has been charged with 11 offences including pointing a firearm and other weapons charges. The other male has been charged with 12 offences, including pointing a firearm, and other weapons charges.

Both males have been remanded in custody and their next court appearance is on January 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Yellowknife

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and more updates are expected as it continues.