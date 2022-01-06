Active COVID Cases Nearing 400

- Advertisement -

COVID cases in the Northwest Territories have taken another sharp rise.

The latest reports show that there are now 395 active cases across the Territories. 382 of these cases are found in NWT residents, with the remaining 13 found in visitors.

251 of the currently active cases are located in the Yellowknife area. The next highest concentration of cases is the Beaufort Delta area, which has 55 cases. Tłı̨chǫ has 31 cases, while Dehcho has 27, and Hay River has 14. Sahtu has 10, while Fort Smith has just 7.

The total number of cases found in the NWT since the beginning of the pandemic has now climbed to 2,592, and the number of resolved cases is at 2,185.

While the number of active cases continues to rise, there remains only 62 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as only 20 admissions to the ICU, and 12 deaths.

At the time of the latest report, 76 percent of the NWT population has been fully vaccinated.