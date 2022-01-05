- Advertisement -

It has just been announced by the GNWT that January Diploma exams have been cancelled.

The decision comes as a direct result of the recent delay of students’ return to schools after the winter break. This only applies to the January 2022 exam, and whether or not similar decisions will be made for the April and June diploma exams and the Alberta Achievement Tests (AATs) remains to be seen.

Students who would have taken the January exam will instead have their school mark reflect 100 percent of their grade. Students who intended to write diploma exams in January will have the option to do so during the April or June sessions, as available.

The plan that was in place before this decision was to administer the diploma exams, but allow for certain accommodations. The decision to cancel the exam was fueled by the recent rise in COVID cases in the Territories, and to remove any unnecessary stress and burdens from the students.

A similar approach has been taken by Alberta Education.