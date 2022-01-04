January 4th COVID Update

- Advertisement -

As 2022 begins, the Northwest Territories are seeing some of the highest COVID numbers in the last few months.

As of January 4th, the GNWT is reporting 147 active cases. According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 132 cases in the Yellowknife area. Tłı̨chǫ is reporting 10 cases, while Fort Smith has eight cases, and the Beaufort Delta area has four. Dehcho has three, Sathu has two, and Hay River has just one case.

The NWT has seen a total of 2,229 cases, with 2,070 of those cases now resolved.

At the time of the latest report, there have only been 12 deaths in the Territories due to COVID-19, and 76 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.