New Years’ Eve COVID Update

COVID case numbers have once again risen in the Northwest Territories, as residents return from their winter holidays.

In the last week, their have been 101 new cases in the Territories. At the moment, there are now 118 active cases, with 105 of them found in NWT residents, and 13 found in visitors.

Currently, there are 102 cases in the Yellowknife area. Eight cases are found in Fort Smith, five in Tłı̨chǫ, two in Sahtu, and only one case is located in the Beuafort Delta area.

To date, there have been 62 hospitalizations due to COVID, along with 20 admissions to the ICU, and 12 deaths.

At the time of writing, approximately 76 percent of the NWT population have been fully vaccinated.