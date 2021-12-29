Yellowknife Food Bank Asking For More Volunteers

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife Food Bank is asking for a handful of residents to provide some volunteer work.

There are currently two areas of operation where more volunteers are needed. Both of the required area are related to Food Distribution, which takes place every second Saturday. The first position is for the job of being present to distribute the food itself for the people who come to the Food Bank. The other job is for volunteers to make At-home deliveries for people who are unable to make the trip.

Coleen McClean, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Food Bank, is currently in the process of writing up the volunteer schedules for January, February, and March. She explained that for the jobs that are currently lacking, she will need at least five volunteers to step up to keep things moving.

Despite the busy holiday season, Coleen added that the current inventory of the Food Bank is still well stocked, thanks to the recent Stuff the Bus campaign, as well as continuing individual donations.

If anyone would like to reach out the Food Bank to offer volunteer work, they can call 867-765-5003, or email Coleen at [email protected]