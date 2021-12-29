December 29th COVID Update

- Advertisement -

The latest COVID-19 numbers show that the virus is continuing a slow rise in cases, but remains in an easily manageable state.

Coming back from the holidays, current reporting shows that there are currently 24 cases across the NWT. 19 cases are found in NWT residents, while the remaining five are in non-residents.

Those numbers are repeated in the locations of the cases, with 19 in Yellowknife, and five in the Beaufort Delta area.

The Northwest Territories have seen a total of 2,167 cases, with 2,131 of those cases now resolved. To date, there have been 62 hospitalizations due to COVID, along with 20 admissions to the ICU, and 12 deaths.

At the time of writing, approximately 34.7 percent of the NWT population have been fully vaccinated.