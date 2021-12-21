Snow Removal Services Running All week in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

A reminder for all residents of Yellowknife; snow removal services will be running until the end of the week.

Every day until Christmas Eve, workers will be out on the street at 12am to clear snow from many streets throughout the city.

On Wednesday morning, crews will be working on Franklin Avenue from 52 Street, to 48 Street, and 50 Street from 49 Avenue to 52 Avenue.

On Thursday morning, crews will be working on 53 Street from Franklin Avenue to 49 Avenue, 49 Avenue from 53 Street to 47 Street, and 52 Street from Franklin Avenue to 52 Avenue.

On Friday morning, crews will be working on Franklin Avenue from 48 Street to 43 Street, and 51 Street from 49 Avenue to 52 Avenue.

Residents along these streets are asked to keep their vehicles off of the streets by midnight. Any vehicles that are still on the roads by 12am will be towed. It is expected that there will be traffic delays on the affected roads over the next few days, and drivers are encouraged to seek out alternate routes on their commutes.