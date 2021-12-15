Made In Yellowknife event Promotes Local Shopping for the Holidays!

- Advertisement -

This weekend, Yellowknife residents are being encouraged to shop at their favourite local businesses.

Coming up on Saturday, December 18th, is “Made in Yellowknife Day!” For this event, Yellowknifers are encouraged to do their holiday shopping at locally owned businesses and services.

Mayor Rebecca Alty explains.

“For every twenty dollars people spend on locally made goods, they can enter for a chance to win one of five prizes. So if you spend a hundred dollars, you name will go in five times.”

The available prizes are $1,000 gift cards for the Down to Earth Gallery, the Gallery of the Midnight Sun, Dene Divas, the Yellowknife Dene First Nation Artisan Shop, and the Aurora Emporium Art Gallery.

“All you have to do is download the Aurora Coupons App, and once you download it, you sign up, you upload your receipts on everything that was made locally, and for every twenty dollars, we’ll put your name in.”

Mayor Alty also helped to describe what kind of local products will qualify for this event.

“Everything from local art, jewelry, clothes, souvenirs, homemade food and goods. You could do an art or a music class. Plenty of local goods, and if you’re shopping this holiday season, these are great gifts for friends and family.”

Mayor Alty added that this is the first time the city has ran a holiday event like this. She said that they will take a look at how it performs this year, and if it goes well, the city may consider bringing it back next year.

The five winners will be drawn on Monday, December 20th.