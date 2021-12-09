Stanton Territorial Hospital receives new equipment funding through BC-based grant

- Advertisement -

A nearly $3,000 grant from a British Columbia-based not-for-profit has allowed the Stanton Territorial Hospital to pick up a piece of equipment officials say could play an integral role in patient recovery.

Through the TB Vets Charitable Foundations’ Respiratory Grant program, The Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation applied for and received $2,916 for what is known as a MicroRPM.

Officials say the MicroRPM can detect early signs of respiratory muscle weakness, prompting clinicians to implement critical and immediate treatments to support the patient’s breathing while preventing complications such as pneumonia or respiratory failure.

“While this may not seem like a significant donation, the MicroRPM plays an integral role for patients recovering from neuromuscular conditions, including the recovery of COVID-19 patients,” says Foundation President Patty Olexin-Lang.

Respiratory Therapy and former Team Lead for Stanton Territorial Hospital Valerie McPherson says having the MicroRPM available at Stanton will allow for several NWT residents to be assessed locally rather than having to travel south for appointments.